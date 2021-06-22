Watertown Music Boosters has announced its scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 school year.
Each year music students in grades 6-11 may apply for a scholarship to attend music camp or to receive private music lessons.
These experiences help the musicians grow and contribute more to their school ensembles.
This year two additional scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors in recognition of outstanding dedication to music at Watertown High School.
The scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 school year include Sara Rodriguez Machado at Riverside Middle School, and Ella Faltersack, Mikaylah Fessler, Jacob Johnson, Addison Schuch, and Isaac Zelinski at Watertown High School. Senior scholarships were awarded to Maddie Fischer and Maggie Piel.
Families of WUSD music students, K-12, and the Watertown community can get involved with Watertown Music Boosters through volunteer opportunities, attendance at the annual Lite Nite Hike in October and the WMB Scavenger Hunt in spring, or by being a sponsor or advertiser in the concert program.
For more information, email wttnmusicboosters@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.