JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center will hold a St. Patrick’s Day gathering at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17.
One has the option of signing up for the grab and go mal of the day from the senior dining program of corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, pear slices, key lime pie, dessert, bread and butter.
There is no cost for the day unless a meal is ordered, in which the Aging Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County will bill $4.
The gathering is limited to 12 people and everyone wears a mask.
The next “Write Your Own Story” group conference call will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Topic this month is what was one’s first job and what was the last or final job of one’s working career? If one worked on a farm, or were a homemaker or self-employed, what did they do? Call the senior center to arrange a conference call.
Community garden plots are available through the Park and Recreation Department in Jefferson. The garden plots are 10 by 10 feet and cost $15 for the growing season.
They have one bordered plot and one raised plot – that is accessible by standing.
A water supply will be available on site. Contact the park and recreation department at 920-674-7728.
Book discussion group will be held on Monday, March 15, at 10 a.m.
This will be an easy conference call program. The book for March is “Lab Gil” by Hope Jahren. To be a part of the conference call one needs a telephone or cell phone to dial the conference call number to be put through.
Sign up ahead so the center knows who it will be waiting for to be on the call.
Mondays and Fridays easy exercise classes are held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Class leader is Doris Cavin. The class incorporates sitting and standing exercises which are good for mobility and stiff muscles. Groups stay physically distanced. Masks are worn during the class.
Tuesdays toning class is led by Norm Matznger. It is held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. This class incorporates toning of muscles and walking. Participants can bring their own hand weights if they wish to use them.
Groups stay physically distanced. Masks are worn during the class.
Fridays line dance class is led by Nancy Wrensch, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a fee. Contact Wrensch for more information at 920-674-6974.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road and its phone number is 920-674-7728.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.