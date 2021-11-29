REESEVILLE — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln Ave., Reeseville, will hold its annual Christmas Cookie Sale on Saturday, Dec. 11.

All cookies are homemade and will be pre-boxed A variety of three dozen assorted cookies will be in each box for $12.

Also available will be homemade caramel corn for $6 per gallon-size bag.

Pre-orders will be accepted this year. There will be no walk-ins on the day of the sale.

Orders will be taken from now until Wednesday Dec. 8, and will be available for pick-up in the Church’s Fellowship Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

To reserve your cookie order, call the church office at 920-927-5734.

