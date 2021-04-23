JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center is holding a bench fundraiser.
Florence Veith was a regular at the senior center for many years. She celebrated her 100th birthday at the senior center. With her passing, the family designated memorials to the senior center.
With the memorial money, the center plans to purchase a park bench to put outside of the front door. Donors names will be listed on a framed print out and put into the entranceway of the senior center.
Checks can be made out to the “City of Jefferson.”
The center will be showing the PBS movie “Anne of Green Gables” at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Call the center at 920-674-7728 to reserve a chair. Fresh popped popcorn will be served.
Write Your Own Story Conference Call will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. The topic this month is “what was the best vacation you have been on, what has been the worst vacation?” Anyone can join in. Let us know if one is planning on being a part of the easy to do telephone call.
Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes back as prize money. There is a 50/50 raffle each week.
Euchre will start again beginning on Thursday, May 6, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 which includes prize money paid in and refreshments.
Friday line dance class is led by Nancy Wrensch, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a fee. Contact Wrensch for more information at 920-674-6974.
