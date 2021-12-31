To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3 – 9 a.m., Scrabble; 10 a.m., bunco; 10 a.m., Jefferson County benefit specialist; 1 p.m., euchre; 1 p.m., bridge.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 — 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., Devil’s Lake virtual hike.

Wednesday, Jan. 5 — 10 a.m., 500; 10 a.m., HT stockbox; 10 a.m. hearing screenings; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers.

Thursday, Jan. 6 — 9 a.m. shuffleboard; 9 a.m. Wii bowling league; 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot.

Friday, Jan. 7 — 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead.

Saturday, Jan. 8 — Closed.

Sunday, Jan. 9 1 p.m., public euchre; 1 p.m., public sheepshead.

