The Watertown High School and the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce will present a third annual career fair to all students at Watertown High School on March 10.
Students can join three sessions of their choice from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Then the fair will be open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This is a virtual event via Zoom.
Businesses are asked to provide information that will go on the website, to prepare an overview video, and participate in a live virtual panel/demonstration and question and answer session. Participants are to register by March 5.
For details, visit https://sites.google.com/mywusd.org/careerfair/home?authuser=0
