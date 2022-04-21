Local nonprofit to hold Earth Day clothing drive at JC Outlet Mall

LAKE MILLS — Sunrise Reach, in partnership with Johnson Creek Premium Outlets®, will be collecting gently used children’s clothing on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to support its children’s clothing giveaway program. The Earth Day-inspired event will take place in the parking lot of the outlet mall at 575 Linmar Lane in Johnson Creek.
Sunrise Reach, headquartered in Lake Mills, holds a biannual children’s clothing giveaway for families in Lake Mills and surrounding communities. Held in August and December, the giveaways offer families in need the opportunity to shop cost-free for clothing for their children. Need is always self-determined and follows the mantra, “Take what you need, and need what you take.” Since the program’s inception in 2018, the program has provided cost-free clothing to more than 650 children.
This is the nonprofit’s first clothing drive at the outlet mall.
“We were approached by Chris Brody, center manager of Johnson Creek Premium Outlets®, earlier this year about partnering for an Earth Day clothing drive at the mall,” said Sunrise Reach President Melissa Roglitz-Walker. “Not only does the event directly benefit children in the area, it also benefits our environment by keeping used clothing out of landfills.”
According to EarthDay.org, 40 million tons of textiles make their way into landfills each year. Additionally, 150 million trees are cut down to make new fabrics.
“This is an easy way to help kids and help our planet,” said Roglitz-Walker. “It’s a win-win. Through recycling and reusing, we can make sure local kids have well-fitting, weather-appropriate, new-to-them clothing throughout the year.”
Sunrise Reach asks that clothing donations be clean and in good condition with no rips, tears, or stains. The organization will accept all sizes from infant through juniors. Gently used shoes and boots can also be donated.
For more information about the biannual clothing giveaways as well as other Sunrise Reach programs, visit sunrisereach.org.
