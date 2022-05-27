To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, May 30 — Closed for Memorial Day, no meals served

Tuesday, May 31 — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Parkinson’s exercise; 1 p.m., five-handed-sheepshead 1 to 6 p.m., blood drive; 1 p.m., movie “The Father”

Wednesday, June 1 — 10 a.m., 500; 10 to 11 a.m., hearing screenings; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor

Thursday, June 2 – 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre

Friday, June 3 — 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead

Saturday, June 4 – Closed

Sunday, June 5 — 1 p.m., public euchre

