Spring in Wisconsin is a wonderful time of year. People look forward to it after a long cold winter of ice/snow and freezing temperatures. Everyone just wants to get outside and enjoy nature. People look forward to see those tulips pop out of the ground everywhere with all the many colors they come in. You can look down any street and see trees covered in flowers. Everything that looked dead is coming to life and turning green, and birds begin to return from their migration.
During this time of year a Bible passage comes to mind. Psalm 19: 1-6 says, “The heavens tell about the glory of God. The expanse of the sky proclaims the work of his hands. Day after day they pour out speech. Night after night they display knowledge. They do not speak. They say no words. Their voice is not heard. Their voice goes out into all the earth, and their word reaches the end of the world.
“God has pitched a tent for the sun in the heavens. It comes out like a bridegroom from his wedding canopy. It celebrates like a champion who has run his race. It sets out from one end of the heavens. It runs until it reaches the other end. There is nowhere to hide from its heat.”
Here the Psalmist speaks about how all creation declares God’s glory. Just look around during the spring and you can see his power, might, and knowledge in creating all of this beauty. These beautiful creations of flowers and animals and their intricate inner workings could not have happened by chance. Someone had to make them. There has to be a creator.
We can see this creator is powerful and wise from nature, but nature cannot tell us really who he is. It can’t tell us of his love he has for us. The next part of the Psalm tells us just that as it speaks about what is revealed through his word: “The precepts of the Lord are right. They give joy to the heart… The just decrees of the Lord are truth. They are altogether righteous. They are more desirable than gold, they are sweeter than honey.”
Another event happens during spring, Easter. Even though we celebrated the day a few weeks ago, we want to celebrate it every day. We learn of the events of Easter not through seeing it with our eyes, but through God’s word. There we learn that this God and creator is a loving God that sent his son to die for us so we can go to heaven to be with him. Just as during spring we see death turn to life, on Easter we see Jesus who died for us come back to life. For those who believe in Christ that same hope is also for us, that we one day will rise from the dead just as Jesus did to join him in the glories of heaven. As you look at the beauty all around you this spring, don’t forget to look in the Bible for greater beauty, the beauty of God’s love for you!
