FORT ATKINSON — The Hoard Historical Museum has announced the open dates for two historic sites in Fort Atkinson. The 1841 Foster House and the historic 1901 water tower will be open for public tours on Saturday.
The Dwight and Almira Foster House, located at 414 Foster St., will be open for tours on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Foster House, believed to be one of the oldest frame homes in Fort Atkinson, is located on the grounds of the Hoard Historical Museum. Museum volunteer docents will be available to help explain the importance of the Foster family to Fort Atkinson history.
The historic 1901 water tower will also be open on Saturday. The water tower was the first municipal water source for the city of Fort Atkinson. Constructed in 1901, it was in use as a water tower until 1989 and was later opened to the public for tours. The 1901 water tower is located in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
There are limitations to touring the water tower. It is not handicap-accessible, individuals under 8-years-old and 48 inches are not able to climb the tower, and tours may be canceled due to inclement weather. Contact the Hoard Historical Museum at 920-563-7769 for more information.
“Both the Foster House and the 1901 water tower are fascinating parts of Fort Atkinson history,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum. The Fosters helped found Fort Atkinson and their impact is still felt all over the community. The water tower is a tangible reminder of our town’s development. We at the Hoard Historical Museum are excited to share both sites with the community,” said Lee.
There will be social distancing guidelines in place to ensure the safety of visitors and volunteer docents. Visitors will be required to wear face masks; disposable masks will be available for visitors to use. Due to the age of the structures, neither the 1841 Foster House or 1901 Water Tower are accessible via wheelchair.
There is no fee to tour the Foster House, the 1901 Water Tower, or the Hoard Historical Museum, however, cash donations are appreciated.
The Foster House is located to the rear of the Hoard Historical Museum. Parking is available on the 400 block of Foster Street. The 1901 water tower is located across the street from the Fort Atkinson Middle School. The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call the museums at 920-563-7769 and visit our web-site at www.hoardmuseum.org. Email info@hoardmuseum.org and like the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.
