Jefferson County marriage licenses
Diane Graff
Mar 11, 2022

JEFFERSON — The following have made applications for marriage licenses with the Jefferson County clerk:

Joseph Stephen Abbiatti to Frances Claire Theisen both of Springfield.
Jason William Bakula to Angela Mia Ciulla both of Watertown.
Joseph John McKevitt Chrest to Rebecca Irene Brittan, both of Watertown.
Terrance Cavanaugh DeBlare of Jefferson to Jennifer Dee Fischer of Helenville.
Benjamin Thomas Ellis to Jessica Marie Hansen, both of Lake Mills.
Todd George Faherty to Carie Renee Lauer, both of Ixonia.
Joel Jay Fischer of Johnson Creek to Elizabeth Ann Werner of Madison.
Jason Edward Kemnitz to Kim Marie Fox both of Waterloo.
Scott George Leisenfelder of Johnson Creek to Lisa Lynn Liesenfelder of Sullivan.
Clint Duane Loback of Clinton to Tara Michele Rogers of Hebron.
Drake Marcus Nelson of Oakland to Violet Aurora Carpenter of Madison.
John Thomas Pennybacker of Farmington to Melissa Kathryn Brown of Watertown.
Charles Gerald Roehl Jr, to Tami Lea Zibell, both of Lake Mills.
Jason Patrick Thiede to Alicia Marie Kurkowski, both of Milford.
James Eugene Wiese to Rebecca Lyn Kissel, both of Jefferson.
William Todd Wright to Lisa Kathleen Calloway, both of Jefferson.
Brian Scott Yanke of Johnson Creek to Jennifer Rose Suante of Philippines.
Orlando Lamont Young of Jefferson to Jessica Ann Digby of Watertown.
