JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center is offering ballroom basics for balance class.
This evidenced based class is for those that want to get better walking and moving around, reduce risk of falls and are interested in having fun with creative moves. This class is taught by a physical therapist who is trained in this class.
This class is helpful for those wanting to help with their balance or those with Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis. The class can be modified with participants using a chair or using their own walking device.
A “try the class for free” program will be held Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The actual six-week class will be held Thursdays Aug. 5 to Sept. 9 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cost for the six-week class is $35. Sign up by calling the senior center.
The senior center and Meals on Wheels program will be closed Monday due to Independence Day.
There will be an extra foot care day to be held on Friday, July 19, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Cost is $15 and one will need to bring a towel. Sign up ahead.
Pegs and jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The senior center is taking donations of books written 10 years ago or less and 300 or 500 piece puzzles to put out for the lending library.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road. To register for programs or for more information, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
