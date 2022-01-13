MADISON — Glaucoma impacts an estimated 3 million plus Americans (according to the Glaucoma Research Foundation), and yet, understanding and awareness of this detrimental disease remains low in the public eye.
January is Glaucoma Awareness Month.
Because of a lack of early onset symptoms, many who are affected by glaucoma are unaware that they even have the disease. This is especially concerning, given the consequences of uncontrolled and untreated glaucoma. According to the American Optometric Association, glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the United States and, therefore requires a heightened level of public awareness.
Frequently, glaucoma attacks an individual’s eyesight without the presence of early warning signs. “Glaucoma is often referred to as the ‘sneak thief of sight,’” said Dr. Tessa Sokol, 2022 Wisconsin Optometric Association president and Madison area optometrist. “By the time symptoms do appear, it may be too late to save those affected from suffering permanent vision loss.”
Vision lost cannot be regained, which is why it is so important to protect sight by receiving a comprehensive, dilated exam performed by a licensed eye doctor, during which glaucoma can be diagnosed early. Although glaucoma is not preventable and has no current cure, it can be controlled if diagnosed and treated early by a licensed eye doctor.
Glaucoma is a group of eye disorders that lead to progressive damage to the optic nerve. People with glaucoma can lose nerve tissue, resulting in vision loss. The most common form of the disease is primary open-angle glaucoma, which develops slowly and usually without symptoms. In primary open-angle glaucoma, the fluid pressure inside the eye increases. This increase in pressure may result in progressive damage to the optic nerve and loss of nerve fibers, causing possible vision loss. Untreated, glaucoma can cause significant vision loss and even blindness. The disease can accelerate quickly, and can affect patients at different stages of life. “A common misperception is that glaucoma only affects older adults when, in reality, it can happen at any age. In fact, it’s most commonly detected in people in their 40s,” said Sokol.
As is the case with many diseases, factors such as age and race can increase an individual’s risk for developing glaucoma. According to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, glaucoma is six to eight times more common in African Americans than in Caucasians. In addition, at greater risk for glaucoma include those who have a family history of the disease, existing medical conditions, and adults over the age of 60.
Treatment for glaucoma includes prescription eye drops and medication to reduce pressure in the eyes. In certain cases, surgery may be effective in reducing pressure. Diagnosis is the first step in preserving vision, and the only way to guarantee detection of this condition is through a comprehensive eye exam with a licensed eye doctor. The WOA recommends annual comprehensive eye exams for adults and children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.