St. John teacher to retire after 42 years

St. John's Lutheran School teacher, Sherri Damman, is retiring at the end of the school year after 42 years of service.
Damman is currently teaching preschool.
In 2003, Damman was instrumental in starting the preschool program at St. John's and served as the first preschool teacher. She has been at St. John's for a total of 20 years and has mainly taught 3- and 4-year-old preschool, along with two years of teaching kindergarten. Prior to coming to St. John's, she was the director/preschool teacher at Mary Linsmeier school for 22 years.
Damman graduated from Carroll University in Waukesha, with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education (K-8) and a minor in psychology. Upon her graduation from Carroll in 1975, Damman received a call to teach kindergarten at St. John's. She taught kindergarten for two years before marriage took her to Elkhorn.
Damman is a lifetime member of St. John's, except for the two years in Elkhorn when she attended First Lutheran there. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at St. John's.
She and her husband John have been married for 45 years. They have two grown daughters and two granddaughters. Damman is looking forward to starting the next chapter of her life with a move to Oshkosh so she can be closer to her daughter's family and enjoy being a "near by" grandma. She and John plan to do some biking, hiking, and traveling in their retirement.
"God has truly blessed my time here at St. John's and while it is bittersweet to be leaving, I look forward to the plans that God has waiting for me," Damman said. "It has been my pleasure to serve so many families over the years here at St. John's."
Damman will be recognized for her years of service at the St. John's Lutheran Church outdoor church service at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 13 at Riverside Park.
