To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20 – 9 a.m., Scrabble; 10 a.m., bunco; 10 a.m., Dodge County benefit specialist; 1 p.m., euchre; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., movie, “Last Christmas.”

Tuesday, Dec. 21 — 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., bingo; 5 p.m., Meal of Hope.

Wednesday, Dec. 22 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers.

Thursday, Dec. 23 — Close for Christmas.

Friday, Dec. 24 – Closed for Christmas.

Saturday, Dec. 25 — Closed.

Sunday, Dec. 26 1 p.m. public euchre; 1 p.m., public sheepshead.

Recommended for you

Load comments