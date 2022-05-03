Retina specialist joins Watertown hospital

Watertown Regional Medical Center has announced the addition of Dr. Ryan Vogel, medical and surgical retina specialist, to the medical staff.
Vogel will provide comprehensive treatments for retinal diseases like age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears, macular holes, vitreous floaters, and retinal detachment.
After growing up in southeastern Wisconsin, Vogel received his medical degree from the Saint Louis University School of Medicine. After graduating, he returned to his hometown to complete an ophthalmology residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Vogel then traveled to Baltimore, Maryland to complete his surgical and medical retina fellowship training at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute.
Recently, Vogel established his own practice; Advanced Retina which is in Delafield. Vogel will partner with Watertown Regional Medical Center to utilize our advanced surgical equipment to perform retina procedures for his patients.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Vogel and his patients to Watertown Regional Medical Center,” said Richard Keddington, CEO of Watertown Regional Medical Center. “The addition of advanced retina surgery highlights the advanced care our facilities provide to the people of Watertown and the surrounding communities.”
In addition to retina surgery with Vogel, Watertown Regional Medical Center has added an eICU for increased access to critical care doctors, robotic surgery with the daVinci robot, an in-house laser to perform laser eye procedures, and interventional cardiologists for 24/7 heart attack care.
“We understand the importance of keeping patients closer to home and closer to their support system for recovery,” said Keddington. “We will continue listening to the needs of our patients and community when making decisions about additional services to provide at WRMC.”
Vogel is an addition to the Watertown medical staff who will help in their mission to make communities healthier.
