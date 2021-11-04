LEBANON — Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution will be held Tuesday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon.

For the first time in seven years, Ruby’s Pantry has raised the price to $22 per share.

Participants are asked to have exact change.

The Lebanon pantry will start at 3:30 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m. or until all 312 shares are gone.

Enter the fire station parking lot directly from Country Highway R and follow directors to line up until sent over to the church parking lot.

Guest will still stay in their vehicles until they are directed to pick up their share.

St. Peter’s Church hosts the event the second Tuesday of each month.

Each share contains some meat/protein, pizza, potatoes, dairy, bread and/or baked goods, vegetables and a variety of other food products as well as paper goods.

The share’s retail value is between $100 and $150.

If interested in becoming a volunteer, contact the church office at St. Peter’s at 920-925-3547.

