JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:
Brett James Belielfeuil of Lomira and Jhon Jairo Antonio Toloza Rangel of Colombia.
Kyle Christopher Bethe and Natasha Jean Reetz, both of Waupun.
Steven Russell Brazee and Michelle Andrea Ferris, both of Beaver Dam.
James Richard Dockins and Kayla Patricia Schultz, both of Brownsville.
Mitchell James Dubnicka and Melanie Marlene Fischer, both of Beaver Dam.
Brian Michael Dugan and Jenna Rae Klauer, both of Lebanon.
Cory Jay Franke and Kendra Leann Yadro, both of Beaver Dam.
Douglas John Friede and Kenna Kay Arvold, both of Beaver Dam.
Thomas James Gehring and Bobbie Breana Schultz, both of Mayville.
Triston Thomas Gibson and Kira Marie Christianson, both of Theresa.
Robert Lee Haley of Beaver Dam and Ashleigh Lynn Guckenburg of Jefferson.
Andrew David Helms and Cassidy Rose Pluim, both of Waupun.
Connor Francis Huett of Appleton and Rebecca Nicole Pellett of Beaver Dam.
Jaryd Wayne Jenkins and Brittney Nicole Gospodarek both of Beaver Dam.
Mason David Josie and Melissa Rose Abel, both of Beaver Dam.
Justin James Kannenberg and Alexandra Marie Dzubinski, both of Herman.
Seth Hagen Knox and Emilie Kristen Kamphuis both of Waupun.
Timothy Scott Koellen and Lindsey Taylor Wieland, both of Emmet.
Kenneth Ray Koier of Brownsville and Brenda Khensani Knala of South Africa.
William Tudor Wynne Langfod and Jessica Tyler Marquard, both of Waupun.
Jadder David Lira Garcia and Maricruz Cervantes Torres, both of Lomira.
Brandon Thomas Lukes and Kayla Lynn Gundrum, both of Mayville.
Nicholas James Malcolm and Alexa Lynn Haycraft, both of Hubbard.
Colby Clark Martin and Jessica Lynn Leusink, both of Beaver Dam.
Allen Roger Nampel and Debra Kay Riel, both of Beaver Dam.
Michael Shamus O’Reilly and Patricia Jean Sorenson, both of Beaver Dam.
William Edward Fredrick Carl Pagel and Sierra Dawn Dean, both of Horicon.
Kyle Joseph Porosky and Kristy Lee Reed, both of Ashippun.
Errick Jorden Tjepkema and Justice Hope Edwards Bohl, both of Waupun.
Kenneth Robert Van Beek and Elena Dungca Villagal, both of Beaver Dam.
Chad Everett Zoch and Jenny Lynn Petrovich, both of Fox Lake.
Felix Daniel Velez Gomez to Joemi Torres, both of Lomira.
Alex Allen Schneidt to Josie Elizabeth Salek, both of Rochester, Minn.
Michael Robert Snodgrass to Brooke Beth Woods, both of Watertown.
Dante Jeffrey Tetzlaff to Taylor Dawn Kreider, both of Lowell.
Parker Jack Williams to Violet Ann Goodwin, both of Elba.
Michael Anthony Zuniga to Jessica Mae Guenther, both of Ashippun.
