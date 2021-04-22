JUNEAU — Clean, separate, cook and chill. What do these four words have in common?
These core four words are all steps one should take to practice food safety, according to Kimberly Lafler of the Dodge County Extension FoodWIse program.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, one out of every six Americans gets sick from their food every year. One way to prevent this from happening is by practicing good food safety. Following the four core words, there are steps on can do to prevent food-borne illness.
• Clean: Make sure the surfaces of what we cook and eat with are free from bacteria. This also includes rinsing our produce (scrubbing if there is dirt) and washing our hands. It is important to wash hands with soap and water. Soap is the key to getting bacteria off hands. Here’s how soap works. One part of the soap is attracted to bacteria, so when one rubs hands together, it loosens up the bacteria and helps the soap to pull the bacteria away from the skin. The other end of soap is attracted to water. So, when one rinses hands, the soap (along with the bacteria) goes down the drain.
• Separate: This is especially important when thinking about raw meat/eggs and foods that are not going to be cook. Keep these two categories of foods away from each other in all places, including grocery carts, refrigerators and when cooking.
• Chill: Keeping cold foods cold (below 40 degrees). Cold foods can be safely left out for a short period of time. Perishable foods can be safely left out for no more than 2 hours (1 hour if the weather is over 90 degrees). Why? Bacteria starts to multiply quickly when the weather is above 40 degrees. After the respective hours, the number of potential bacteria could be at a number that would make one sick.
• Cook: Checking to ensure that the internal temperature of foods is hot enough. Heat kills bacteria and when meat or eggs are eaten that are not hot enough, bacteria could still be present and can make one sick.
Following is the USDA safe internal cooking temperatures chart for a reference.
Beef, pork, veal and lamb steaks, chops, roasts, 145 degrees and allow to rest for at least 3 minutes.
Ground meats, 160 degrees, ground poultry 165 degrees, ham, fresh or smoked (uncooked) 145 degrees and allow to rest for at least 3 minutes.
To reheat cooked hams packaged in USDA-inspected plants heat to 140 degrees and all others to 165 degrees.
All poultry (breasts, whole bird, legs, thighs, wings, ground poultry, giblets, and stuffing) heat to 165 degrees.
Eggs heat to 160 degrees; fish and shellfish to 145 degrees; leftovers to 165 degrees; and casseroles to 165 degrees.
