To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.

Monday, July 12 – 8:30 a.m., Wii bowling league; 9 a.m., Scrabble; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., Euchre.

Tuesday, July 13 — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., voting; 9 a.m., bridge; 9:30 a.m., caring crafters; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead.

Wednesday, July 14 — 10 a.m. 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor.

Thursday, July 15 — 1 p.m., beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo.

Friday, July 16 – 9 a.m., mahjongg, 1 p.m., sheepshead.

Saturday, July 17 — Closed

Sunday, July 18 1 p.m. public euchre; 1 p.m. public sheepshead.

