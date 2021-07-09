To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.
Monday, July 12 – 8:30 a.m., Wii bowling league; 9 a.m., Scrabble; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., Euchre.
Tuesday, July 13 — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., voting; 9 a.m., bridge; 9:30 a.m., caring crafters; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead.
Wednesday, July 14 — 10 a.m. 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor.
Thursday, July 15 — 1 p.m., beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo.
Friday, July 16 – 9 a.m., mahjongg, 1 p.m., sheepshead.
Saturday, July 17 — Closed
Sunday, July 18 — 1 p.m. public euchre; 1 p.m. public sheepshead.
