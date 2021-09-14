Immanuel Lutheran Church of Watertown will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m.

The clinic is being held in partnership with the City of Watertown Health Department and is open to all unvaccinated individuals ages 12 and older.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the vaccine is the most effective means of preventing serious illness and death from the coronavirus.

An added incentive is the State of Wisconsin’s Vaccine Reward Program which has recently been extended and includes this walk-in clinic. All those who receive their first vaccine are eligible for a $100 Visa gift card. Volunteers will be available to assist in the reward claim process.

“Immanuel is pleased to partner with the Watertown Heath Department in this important effort,” said Mary Morstad, a member of the congregation’s heath cabinet, “And we know that recent federal requirements affecting people in certain job categories may increase the likelihood that more people will be seeking vaccinations.”

The vaccination process involves registration, some brief education, the vaccination itself, and a required 15-30 minute observation period following the injection. The entire process will take less than one hour. Masks will be required and available upon request.

Advanced registration for the vaccine is not required, although individuals may save time by completing registration forms available at https://files4.revize.com/watertownwi/Admin%20Form%20English%20New%20fillable%204.5.21.pdf. Completed forms can then be printed and brought along to the vaccination clinic.

Immanuel is located at 209 N. Ninth St. Clinic participants are asked to follow the signs for the main office entrance where they will be met by clinic volunteers.

