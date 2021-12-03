Elks to offer free Christmas dinners Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Dec 3, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Watertown Elks Lodge will sponsor its 35th annual Christmas dinner program this year.Over this period of time, the Elks have served or delivered more than 12,500 dinner meals within the local Watertown area.This year the free community meal on Christmas Day can be delivered, picked up at the curb or eaten at the Elks Lodge.Meals will be prepared and delivered/picked up/served on Christmas Day during the following hours:• Delivery between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.• Pick up at the lodge, 117 N. First St., between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.• Dine in at the lodge, 117 N. First St., between noon and 1 p.m.The Elks will provide up to 700 meals. The deadline to order is Dec. 15 or sooner if the Elks reach the 700 meal limit.To order call 920-253-8737. Clearly state name, address, phone number, how many meals are needed and the option of delivery, pick up or dine in.This Christmas meal is provided by the Watertown Elks Lodge as a community service. It is not necessary to be a member of the Elks Lodge to receive a free meal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Juneau man makes initial appearance on recklessly endangering safety charge Alan B. Miller Sheriff investigating Creek incident Watertown police nab man for sixth OWI WUSD revises COVID-19 approach Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.