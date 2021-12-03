The Watertown Elks Lodge will sponsor its 35th annual Christmas dinner program this year.

Over this period of time, the Elks have served or delivered more than 12,500 dinner meals within the local Watertown area.

This year the free community meal on Christmas Day can be delivered, picked up at the curb or eaten at the Elks Lodge.

Meals will be prepared and delivered/picked up/served on Christmas Day during the following hours:

• Delivery between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

• Pick up at the lodge, 117 N. First St., between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Dine in at the lodge, 117 N. First St., between noon and 1 p.m.

The Elks will provide up to 700 meals. The deadline to order is Dec. 15 or sooner if the Elks reach the 700 meal limit.

To order call 920-253-8737. Clearly state name, address, phone number, how many meals are needed and the option of delivery, pick up or dine in.

This Christmas meal is provided by the Watertown Elks Lodge as a community service. It is not necessary to be a member of the Elks Lodge to receive a free meal.

