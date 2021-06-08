Turner Hall will host a dine-in or carryout breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, French toast, eeg bake, sausage, potatoes, milk, ice cream and cheese.

The cost is $9.

Drink specials will include Bloody Mary’s and screw drivers, $3 each or two for $5.

