Friends of L.D. Fargo library to host garden tour
Buy Now

Wendy Butler Berns, left, quilter, and Vicki Wickliffe, right, president of the Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library displays a quilt made by Butler Berns that will be raffled by the Friends as part of the garden tour on July 17.

 Contributed

LAKE MILLS — Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library, 120 E. Madison St., Lake Mills, will host a home garden tour on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. There is no charge for the tour but donations are welcome and will be used to fund library programs sponsored by the Friends.

The five gardens on the tour may be visited in any order. Brochures with a map of the tour and descriptions of the gardens are available at the L.D. Fargo Public Library.

There will also be a raffle for a “Garden Patch” quilt created and donated by Wendy Butler Berns. Tickets may be purchased at the library and the farmers markets on Tuesday. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The winner need not be present to win.

Recommended for you

Load comments