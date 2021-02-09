JUNEAU — Sometimes finding the time to prepare healthy snacks for kids may seem like a daunting task especially during the rush of weekday mornings. Having things on hand ready to go can help tremendously. Let your kids have a special spot in the cupboard, refrigerator pantry or on the counter for their snacks and let them choose which snack they want each day. This saves one time and will encourage kids to eat their food, according to the Dodge County Extension FoodWise Program.
When kids have a say in food choices and feel ownership, it increases the likelihood of food being eaten, regardless of what the food is. Here are some easy grab and go snack ideas that are tasty and healthy that one can have on hand.
• Whole fruit (apples, bananas, oranges);
• Pre-bagged berries or grapes (wash and bag them on the weekend);
• Sliced veggies in a snack bag;
• Granola bars;
• Pre-popped popcorn in snack bags;
• Hard boiled eggs;
• Pre-packed trail mix—make a big batch and portion it out to last all week;
• Yogurt cups;
• Individually wrapped string cheese sticks;
• Single serving boxes of raisins.
Here is a recipe from USDA’s Choose MyPlate on getting started making trail mix.
Trail Treat (makes 4 servings)
Throw together this quick treat full of dried fruit, nuts, and delicious grains. Enjoy it as a snack on a walk through the park or hike.
Ingredients
Choose two of these:
1 cup pretzels
¼ cup raisins
1 square corn, rice or wheat cereal
¼ cup dried cranberries
1 cup round oat cereal
¼ cup dried banana chips
1 cup popcorn
¼ dried pineapple
1 cup goldfish crackers
¼ cup soy nuts
Directions
Wash hands; get out utensils.
Choose the ingredients to use.
Measure the suggested amounts of chosen ingredients and add to the mixing bowl.
Mix ingredients using a stirring spoon and divide evenly into 4 storage bags.
Enjoy the trail treat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.