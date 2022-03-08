JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Master Gardener Volunteers will discuss growing rhubarb and asparagus when they meet in person at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the County Extension Office,
864 Collins Road, Jefferson.
The meeting may also be viewed via zoom. Contact Kim at the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov for the link. The meeting and presentation is open to the public.
Becky Gutzman is a Columbia master gardener volunteer and a past county extension agent. In retirement she continues to share her love and knowledge of gardening. She is a willing speaker on various topics and recently provided an article to the Wisconsin Master Gardeners Association Newsletter for “Winter Sowing.”
On Thursday, Gutzman has agreed to share key points and tips on growing two early spring garden staples. As the days gradually warm signs of rhubarb and asparagus are happy sights to many gardeners.
Participants can learn which variety of rhubarb may be the best for their garden, how to plant it and the care needed for years of production. Also, they can learn about planting asparagus, keeping the grass out, fertilizing, how and when to pick and what to do about the asparagus beetle. Plus a few other perennial vegetables and informational fact sheets are available from the UW Extension.
The business meeting will be held following the educational presentation. Committee reports will be given and their information discussed. Other discussion will include the pending plant sale, various educational programs available to members and plans for future meetings. The next association meeting will be April 7. The first Thursday of April, there will be a program on monarch butterflies and gardening by Debbie Walters.
The meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association are open to the public. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson. The JCMGVA may be contacted through the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov
