WHITEWATER — Several area students are members of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's one-act operas, "The Harpies" and "Signor Deluso."
The productions will have performances on Feb. 20 and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. and Feb. 22 and Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in Barnett Theatre, in the Greenhill Center of the Arts.
Samantha Ness of Jefferson, who is studying theatre, is serving in the role of stage manager. She is a member of the creative team.
Molly Wanless of Milton, who is studying music, is a member of the cast. She is serving in the role of Celie in Signor Deluso and the role of Iris in The Harpies.
Samuel Hess of Fort Atkinson, who is studying theatre, is a member of the creative team. He is the lighting designer.
Marc Blitzstein's "The Harpies" focuses on Phineus, a sightless oracle, whose attempts to enjoy his dinner are thwarted by the Harpies. An operatic spoof of Greek mythology, this opera will leave you laughing and wondering who will win the battle of wills.
Thomas Pasatieri's "Signor Deluso" is a comedy of layered misunderstandings. Signor Deluso rushes to revive Celie after she faints in the town square, leading his wife to think they are lovers. Celie is being forced to marry wealthy Valere, but she is in love with another. Just when everything appears to be hopelessly embroiled, the maid enters in the nick of time and saves the day.
Tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.