Master gardeners announce scholarship winners

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association Scholarship Committee has announced its 2022 scholarship recipients. From left is recipient Luis H. Avila Vette of Watertown High School; Linda Allen, Dodge County Master Gardener Association president; and recipient Loretta Klecker of Dodgeland High School.
JUNEA — Students from Watertown and Dodgeland High Schools have been awarded the 2022 Dodge County Master Gardener Association's $1,000 scholarships.
The recipients are Luis H. Avila Vette of Watertown and Loretta Klecker of Dodgeland.
Luis H. Avila Vette, a senior at Watertown High School, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and major in soil and crop science and agronomy. Vette has been an FFA and 4H member and officer throughout high school. He is in the Youth Apprenticeship Program and is a member of the National Technology Honor Society. Vette works on the family dairy farm and the vegetable garden. In summer, he works at the family produce stand selling vegetables to the public and donating to the Watertown Food Pantry.
Klecker, a senior at Dodgeland High School, plans to attend Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan and major in horticulture. In high school, Klecker was a member of FFA. She participated in band and school musicals, academic decathlon, mock trial, and German Club. Outside of school, Klecker participated in the Washington County 4-H Wool Spinning Group where she taught classes and gave fiber arts demonstrations at county events. She has been a 10-year member of the Swan City Skaters and works seasonally at Ebert’s Greenhouse Village.
The Dodge County Master Gardener Association awards an annual scholarship to a high school senior who is planning a career in some area of horticulture.
