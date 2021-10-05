WAUKESHA — ProHealth Care is offering booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at its vaccine clinic at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said one is eligible to receive a booster shot if they meet the following criteria:
• You were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and it has been at least six months since your second shot.
• You fall into at least one of the following categories:
• You are 65 or older.
• You are 18 or older and have an underlying medical condition that places you at high risk for severe illness, including high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, cancer, chronic lung or kidney disease, heart disease, dementia and certain disabilities.
• You are 18 or older and are at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 because of your job. This may include health care workers, teachers, day care staff, grocery workers, and people who work in institutional settings.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 262-928-5566. Schedulers are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ProHealth patients can also use their ProHealth MyChart accounts to schedule booster shots online. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
If one has not yet been vaccinated, ProHealth Care encourages one to act to protect themselves, family members and the community. Call 262-928-5566 to make a vaccination appointment.
Those who come to ProHealth Care’s vaccination clinic also will have an opportunity to receive an influenza vaccination at the same time.
