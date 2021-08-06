BEAVER DAM — The WELS Wind Concert will present its annual Concert in the Park Sunday, beginning at 4 p.m. in the band shell at Swan Park in Beaver Dam.
It will be an outdoor concert with the theme “Great Composers — Great Music.”
The concert will begin with several sacred selections which are the staple for this band, including some new favorites like “There Is a Higher Throne” and “10,000 Reasons.” Then, as they perform music from some of the all-time greatest composers, listeners will be surprised that almost all of the melodies are familiar.
For more than 25 years, members of the WELS Wind Ensemble are of all ages from high school through senior citizen, and all are members of area Wisconsin Synod Lutheran churches.
They come from a wide area from Fond du Lac to Watertown to Middleton to Arlington.
Mary Kuetzman of Columbus is its founding director.
There will be a hotdog supper available at intermission, together with door prizes.
In case of bad weather, the concert will be moved to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.