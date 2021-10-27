JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library will be celebrating its 110th anniversary with a party Nov. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The party will be in the library’s meeting room and feature a mayoral proclamation, food, crafts, and giveaways.
Carnegie building tours will be available prior to the anniversary party at Fidelity Land Title. The building will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 for patrons to view the original features of the Jefferson Public Library when it was housed there from 1911 to 1985.
The library will host “I Am Not Invisible Exhibit” from Nov. 9-30. It is a traveling display from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum that strives to increase awareness and dialogue about women veterans. This exhibit will be available for viewing during regular library hours in the library meeting room.
A puzzle swap is back starting Nov. 1. Take one, leave one is located in the adult department, along with a junior puzzle swap for children in the youth department.
Thankful Tree kits can be picked up starting Nov. 2. One can use the Thankful Tree Kit to record all of the things one is thankful for. Available while supplies last.
A fiber arts craft group will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 and 17. One can join fellow crafters at the library to knit, crochet or stitch embroidery or learn how to do those crafts. All crafting levels welcome.
Adult take and make wooden sign kit will be available Nov. 8 until supplies last.
A winter backyard birding presentation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15. Participants will learn tips on how attract birds to their backyard during winter and find out what birds eat which seed and the correct kind of bird feeders for seed types along with bird feeder maintenance. This program will be virtual and in-person with the presentation streamed live into the library meeting room. To attend virtually, one will need to sign up to receive the link. Call the library at 920-674-7733 or check the website for more information.
To make spiced cider drinks, pick up a kit starting Nov. 1.
The adult book club will meet at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 6 p.m. Nov. 18. The November book is “Dear Mrs. Bird” by A.J. Pearce. One can place the book on hold through the café library catalog or call the library at 920-674-7733 and ask staff to place a hold.
Preschool story time for those 0 to 5 years of age is held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays in the library meeting room.
For children ages 6-11, the library is holding a fall scavenger hunt during November. Pick up fall scavenger hunt sheet in the youth department. Find all the items, then bring in the completed sheet for a prize. One scavenger hunt per person.
Children can pluck the turkey during November. Check out five or more items during the month and get a prize. One pluck per day.
November craft projects include, squirrel nest Nov. 1-13; pumpkin pie slice, Nov. 15-29; and melting beats 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. The next meeting is Nov. 9 in the Jefferson Public Library meeting room. To attend virtually, contact the library at 920-674-7733 for the meeting link.
At this time, programs are scheduled to be in-person at Jefferson Public Library. Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and limited attendance may be implemented during each program. For program updates, call 920-674-7733.
