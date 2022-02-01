JEFFERSON — The instructor is back for the popular group ukulele lessons at the Jefferson Senior Center, 859 Collins Road, Jefferson.
The beginner group will meet Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. and intermediate group from 11 to noon. Lessons will be held Feb. 8 to March 29. Cost is $4 per week, pay as one goes. Sign up ahead so the center has ample materials.
The Aging Mastery class will be held on Wednesdays, Feb. 2 to March 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. This is a bilingual class. There will be in person and virtual guest speakers and one will learn topics of community connections, creativity, finance, health and well-being, gratitude and mindfulness and legacy and purpose. Sign up ahead.
The senior center will be having a ‘Happy Hears Month” gathering on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per person which includes a quarter-pound jumbo hot dog and tater tot lunch served. Participants will be distanced in the great room for lunch, group games and socialization. At 1 p.m. the group can stay for the “Kitchen Band” and listen and keep a beat to the music. Sign up and pay ahead of time. No refunds after Monday as food and prizes will have been purchased.
The kitchen band will start meeting again on Wednesday at 1 p.m. If one can not read music, they can still keep a beat with a percussion type “instrument.” Instruments are available for use or one can bring their own noisemaker.
The Write Your Own Story group will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday. The topic is “February memories.” Any topic can be from Valentines sent to loved ones, Valentine parties, Presidents Day commemoration, or Ground Hogs Day. Listen to other stories or share a story.
February book discussion will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. The book is “The Help” buy Kathryn Stockett. One can find this book at a local library. The movie will be shown later in February.
The group is going to the “Church Basement Ladies — A Mighty Fortress” Fireside Theatre show on Thursday, May 4. Arrival time is 10:30 a.m. Cost is $70. There are three meal choices. Choose when signing up. They include roast boneless pork chop, chicken cordon bleu or lasagna. Payment is due by April 1. Transportation is on one’s own.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.