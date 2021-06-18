JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center is partnering with the Jefferson Public Library in offering technology help with a librarian at the Jefferson Public Library on Wednesday. The appointments are 15 minutes and will be schedule from 2 to 3 p.m. Contact the senior center to make an appointment.
Sheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. There is a $2 fee for each day.
Outside bingo will be held on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter – Tensfeldt Avenue. Cost is $2 for three cards for 10 games. Restrooms are available. If thunder roars, the bingo will be played indoors.
A scrunch meal (meal between lunch/supper) will be safely served on Monday, June 28, at 3 p.m. Sign up by June 25. Cost is $4. The menu includes sloppy jo sandwich, side, dessert and beverage.
Line dance is available on Fridays at 10 a.m. Contact Nancy at 920-674-6974 for information.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road. For more information, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
