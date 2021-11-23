JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.

Thomas Michael Helgestad to Amanda Marie Phillips, both of Watertown.

Austin Milton Krumhus to Alexandra Mae Zeniske, both of Lomira.

Wesley Paul LeClair to Angela Michelle Wezyk, both of Mayville.

Mitchell Carl Moeller to Courtney Lynn Fender, both of Waupun.

James Alvin Seidl to Crystal Gail Eccleston, both of Waupun.

Matthew Dyer Twing to Kayla Nicole Thur, both of Beaver Dam.

Nolan Daniel Weinberger to Emily Nicole Tisdale, both of Beaver Dam.

