To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 13 – 9 a.m., Scrabble, 10 a.m., Jefferson County benefit specialist; 1 p.m., Euchre; 1 p.m., Bridge; 1 p.m., learn cribbage.

Tuesday, Sept. 13 — 9 a.m., bridge; 9 a.m., Claire’s mending; 9:30 a.m., caring crafters; 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., movie, “News of the World.”

Wednesday, Sept. 15 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m., four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor.

Thursday, Sept. 16 — 9 a.m., Wii bowling league; 10 a.m., Phase 10; 12:30 p.m., Meet Andrea Draeger; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 1:30 p.m., beginning bridge; 6 p.m., Euchre.

Friday, Sept. 17 – 9 a.m., mahjong; 9 a.m., dominoes/Mexican train dominoes; 1 p.m., sheepshead.

Saturday, Sept. 18 — Closed.

Sunday, Sept. 19 1 p.m. public euchre; 1 p.m. public sheepshead.

