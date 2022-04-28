JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson:

Clint A. Bartell to Jennifer Jean Sekeres, both of Iron Ridge.

Joseph Vincent Bellini to Brittany Marie Goyer, both of Watertown.

Juan Manuel Bonilla Jr., to Breannah Elaine Martin, both of Emmet.

Logan Joseph Gene Buss to Noelle Katarina Valuch, both of Brownsville.

Joseph Cassola to Julie Lynn Kremer, both of Brownsville.

Robert Allan Cluppert to Michelle Katherine Liebenow, both of Fox Lake.

Scott Austin Erickson of Hubbard to Kayla Marie Schneider of Greendale.

Austyn Allen Makail Firari to Hannah Rose Pacala, both of Waupun.

Renaul Eric Glover of Waupun to Vermetrias Verlinda of Kenosha.

Eric Todd Habermann to Taylor Rae Binversie, both of Watertown.

Joseph Gerald Higgins III of Ashippun to Natilee Jean Frigge of Hubbard.

Gregory Lakeith Howell of Juneau to Sheila Marie Smulders of Watertown.

Anthony Michael Jackman of Edgerton to Kierstyn Lee Jameson of Watertown.

Joshua Paul Kauffeld of Shields to Windmar Corpuz Matias of Philippines.

Sean Gregory Krapfl to Abbie Marie Mueller, both of Brownsville.

Caleb Lyle Kunze to Karissa Danielle Horst, both of Saint Cloud.

Eric James Mallon to Holly Mae Longfield, both of Beaver Dam.

Felix Rolando Morales Carrasco of Fox Lake to Amanda Lynn Pelot of Waupun.

Albert Frederick Strobel III to Kathleen Melissa Debroux, both of Herman.

Victor Leon Sunderland to Kelly Lynn Marks, both of Beaver Dam.

Victor Manuel Villalas Garibay to Olga Lydia Garcia De Leon, both of Beaver Dam.

Joshua Allen Westenberg of Emmet to Holley Taylor Schwartz of Watertown.

