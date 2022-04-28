Dodge County marriage licenses Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Apr 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson:Clint A. Bartell to Jennifer Jean Sekeres, both of Iron Ridge.Joseph Vincent Bellini to Brittany Marie Goyer, both of Watertown.Juan Manuel Bonilla Jr., to Breannah Elaine Martin, both of Emmet.Logan Joseph Gene Buss to Noelle Katarina Valuch, both of Brownsville.Joseph Cassola to Julie Lynn Kremer, both of Brownsville.Robert Allan Cluppert to Michelle Katherine Liebenow, both of Fox Lake.Scott Austin Erickson of Hubbard to Kayla Marie Schneider of Greendale.Austyn Allen Makail Firari to Hannah Rose Pacala, both of Waupun.Renaul Eric Glover of Waupun to Vermetrias Verlinda of Kenosha.Eric Todd Habermann to Taylor Rae Binversie, both of Watertown.Joseph Gerald Higgins III of Ashippun to Natilee Jean Frigge of Hubbard.Gregory Lakeith Howell of Juneau to Sheila Marie Smulders of Watertown.Anthony Michael Jackman of Edgerton to Kierstyn Lee Jameson of Watertown.Joshua Paul Kauffeld of Shields to Windmar Corpuz Matias of Philippines.Sean Gregory Krapfl to Abbie Marie Mueller, both of Brownsville.Caleb Lyle Kunze to Karissa Danielle Horst, both of Saint Cloud.Eric James Mallon to Holly Mae Longfield, both of Beaver Dam.Felix Rolando Morales Carrasco of Fox Lake to Amanda Lynn Pelot of Waupun.Albert Frederick Strobel III to Kathleen Melissa Debroux, both of Herman.Victor Leon Sunderland to Kelly Lynn Marks, both of Beaver Dam.Victor Manuel Villalas Garibay to Olga Lydia Garcia De Leon, both of Beaver Dam.Joshua Allen Westenberg of Emmet to Holley Taylor Schwartz of Watertown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lakeside Lutheran student earns perfect ACT score Jefferson County Fair announces main stage headliners Watertown men sent to jail for robbery Main Street tavern narrowly wins initial vote to reopen Goslings edged by No. 6 Chippewa Falls, finish 1-1 at home tournament Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.