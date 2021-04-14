The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce and the Watertown Main Street Program will present the Downtown Watertown Whiskey & Wine Walk set for Saturday, May 1.
This new special event will run from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and feature quality wine and whiskey samples at 15 different locations. Attendees will enjoy one 1-oz. sample of fine wine at eight retail locations and one ½ oz. sample of whiskey at seven downtown bars and pubs.
Tickets for the event are $30 and can be purchased online at watertownchamber.com. Participants must be 21 or older to attend. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to eat lunch downtown or to stay after the event for dinner at a variety of local restaurants. In compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, attendees are asked to social distance from others not in their party and to wear a face covering whenever possible.
Wristband pick-up will take place at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, 519 E. Main St., from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on event day, May 1. Attendees must appear in person to receive their wristbands.
Event tasting locations serving whiskey and their drink sample include: 3 Ducks Pub, Ole Smokey Whiskey – Mango Habanero; Bismarck’s Main Street Bar & Grill, Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey; D&J Sports Bar, Chicken Cock Straight Bourbon; Lyons Irish Pub, Revel Stoke Canadian Cream; The Drafty Cellar, Elijah Craig Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey; The Local Waters, New Holland Beer Barrel Bourbon; and Uptown Bar, Revel Stoke Roasted Pecan Flavored Whiskey.
Event tasting locations serving wine and their drink sample include: Ava’s A Posh Boutique, Ava and Grace Pinot Grigio; Bradow Jewelers, Aragus Ecologico Bodegas; Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., JK – Just Kidding Moscato; Central Block Kitchen and Designs, Door Peninsula Milwaukee Bucks Riesling; Draeger’s Floral, Batch 198 Bourbon Barrel Cabernet; Keck Furniture, Lautenbach’s Orchard Country Strawberry Splash; Literatus & Co., Roscato Rose Dolce; and The Chic Boutique, Sweet White Frosting from Parallel 44 Vineyard & Winery.
For more information regarding the event, call the chamber at 920-261-6320 or the Main Street Program at 920-342-3623.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.