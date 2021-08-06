To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.
Monday, Aug. 9 – 9 a.m., Scrabble 10 a.m. to noon, Jefferson County benefit specialist; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., Euchre; 1 p.m., movie “Hairspray.”
Tuesday, Aug. 10 — 9 a.m., bridge; 9:30 a.m., Caring Crafters; 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., Medicare 101; 6 p.m., Medicare 101.
Wednesday, Aug. 11 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m., four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor.
Thursday, Aug. 12 — 1 p.m., beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot.
Friday, Aug. 13 – 9 a.m., mahjongg, 1 p.m., sheepshead.
Saturday, Aug. 14 — Closed
Sunday, Aug. 15 — 1 p.m. public euchre; 1 p.m. public sheepshead.
