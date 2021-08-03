Celebrate National Farmers’ Market Week at Garden Tales Farmers’ Market, sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
The first market of the season will be held Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the south end of the North First Street parking lot by the fire station.
Some of the items to be sold are salsa, jams, jellies, pickles, flower arrangements, sauerkraut, mushrooms, jalapeno peppers, sweet corn, tomatoes, dilly beans, honey, zucchini, kohlrabi, cucumbers, beets, potatoes, green and yellow beans, pork products, herbs, sunflowers.
Craft items such as cards, dish cloths, and masks will also be sold.
Any questions, contact Erin M. O’Neill, manager at 920-261-0601.
