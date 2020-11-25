JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library is offering a holiday activity box that features ideas for the whole family, from homemade ice cream sundaes to having breakfast for dinner.
Visit the adult department or youth department to take one home.
The Snowflake and Frosty Reading Club punch cards are available at either circulation desk.
For every completed punch card, one will earn an entry into a prize drawing. All ages can participate.
The Jefferson Historical Museum has lent the library an assortment of tree ornaments to display during December. The ornaments are in a display case located on the adult floor of the library. To see other holiday treasures, the Jefferson museum is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. They will be closed Dec. 27.
Patrons can stop by the library to pick up a “Herb Blub” kit. The kit will highlight peppermint in December, including history, recipes and uses. The kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
