BEAVER DAM — Beginning in July, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will be providing family medicine, dermatology and chiropractic care in newly renovated space on the fourth floor of the medical office building adjacent to the hospital at 705 S. University Ave. in Beaver Dam.
The Juneau Clinic will be closing, but the care clinics in Columbus and Horicon will remain open. Dr. Lindsey Buswell Clearly will relocate to the new Beaver Dam location from her current practice in Juneau, which will close.
“We’re really excited about the opportunity to bring so many high-quality services to a fresh space that’s pleasing for our patients and provides a comfortable and convenient place to receive care,” said Angelia Foster, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam’s chief administrative officer. “Having more primary and specialty care so close to hospital services like medical imaging and lab is a benefit to our community, patients and staff.”
As part of the project, the Beaver Dam primary care clinic, including providers Sharon Smith, PA-C, Cheryl Butler, APNP and Mary Ann Chambers, APN-C will move from current space in the campus’s Warren Street Building.
Dr. Kirsten Carly Webb’s dermatology practice and Dr. Benjamin Shier’s chiropractic practice are also transitioning to the centrally located space in Suite 400 of the medical office building.
New pain management services are also expected to be added to the location later this summer.
