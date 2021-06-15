LEBANON — The Lebanon Band will performing their first park concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lebanon Firemen’s Park in Lebanon.
The band is known for playing a variety of marches, polkas, waltzes, and show tunes. This concert will feature songs about traveling — by boat, train, car, or foot.
Refreshments will be available at the park including the world-famous Lebanon Band Burgers.
The band is under the direction of Dave Fenske.
