HARTFORD — The Schauer Arts Center in Hartford will host the contemporary bluegrass band, Chicken Wire Empire on Saturday, April 24 for two shows.
The Schauer Arts Center has capacity for 570 people but will cap the two performances at 140 people for the 3 and 7:30 p.m. shows with social distancing. All guests will be required to wear masks. The venue will be cleaned and sanitized before and after the performance and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue.
Chicken Wire Empire began as a four-piece traditional bluegrass band in Milwaukee.
The band honed its traditional sound, encapsulating it in 2014 with their debut album Chicken Wire Empire. Half of the group rooted is in bluegrass, and the other half is steeped in jamband music and is a high energy jamgrass.
Chicken Wire Empire has shared the stage with renowned musicians and has performed in many regional festivals including Blue Ox and Boats & Bluegrass.
Tickets to see Chicken Wire Empire are $28, $26, and $23. Tickets can be purchased at the Schauer Center Box Office Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 147 N. Rural St. in Hartford, charge by phone at 262-670-0560, extension 3 or online at SchauerCenter.org.
Chicken Wire Empire is part of the Forte Bank Mainstage Series and is sponsored by Lutz Foundation.
