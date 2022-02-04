Jefferson Kiwanis recognized for 75 years of service

JEFFERSON — The Kiwanis Club of Jefferson was recently recognized by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce for 75 years of service to the community.
The mission of Kiwanis, “Serving the children of the world, one at a time” is exemplified in every action taken by the club.
The club recognized its existing members for their years of service. Will Larsen has been a member for 55 years; Ron Pribnow and William Brandel, both 43 years; and Marv Moldenhauer 41 years.
Those long haulers were members back when the “turkey-shoot” (previous fall fundraiser) first began.
Larsen said he has thoroughly enjoyed his time as a Kiwanian. He recalls Keith Kruger got him to join along with all the other local business owners. He made lifelong friends that would give the “shirt off their back” for him. He said the best thing about Kiwanis is the “fellowship.”
Larson, who is 98 ½ years old and a retired Jefferson High School teacher, further commented that he originally joined as a way to give back to the community, but the funny thing is that his experiences and joy with giving and working towards a better community for the youth have given him back pride in the community.
Larson and his wife Jeannie enjoyed the Kiwanis fundraisers. They turned into family events with the couple and their three boys always pitching in. Larson recalled the turkey shoot in the early days when he and his boys were in the trench. It evolved into balloons for years until long-time member Phil Mertens came up with the idea of steel targets. Although the price of ammo and turkeys caused the event to end, the Kiwanis memories still bring a smile to the Larsons’ faces.
Moldenhauer recalled when he sat in the golf cart with Larson selling Kiwanis peanuts at the Gemuetlichkeit parade. Larson would toss peanuts to parade goers he knew, (they thought; free peanuts) and then tell that person they owed $1.00. Will’s humor, vast contacts and the continuous community support would bring a smile to the “duped” person’s face and a donation for the youth of the community.
Currently, the club has two large annual fundraisers. The Super Bowl Raffle, where 500 tickets are sold for 14 chances to win $100 and one chance to win $2,500, with the balance of proceeds going to youth/community projects and the fair food booth. Many area residents have enjoyed a loaded baked potato or a sweet corn over the years while supporting the local civic organization.
On June 4 will be the club’s 23rd annual “Take a Kid Fishing Day.” Held each year on the first Saturday of June, the club invites area kids to encourage their parents/guardians to take them fishing. Kids come to the Jefferson County Fairpark to register, receive free bait and fishing supplies and go fishing. At 1 p.m., they bring their largest fish (or a photo) to be measured by local conservation wardens, police officers and area expert anglers. They receive prizes and food.
The Jefferson Kiwanis Club donates more than $20,000 each year to local deserving recipients.
If interested in joining the club, contact Membership Growth Chairman Mike Bolger at 920-723-6628.
