To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.
Monday, June 14 – 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., book/puzzle exchange. Afternoon activities canceled due to voting on Tuesday.
Tuesday, June 15 — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., voting.
Wednesday, June 16 —
Thursday, June 17 —
Friday, June 18 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking; 1 p.m., Sheepshead.
Saturday, June 19 — Closed
Sunday, June 20 — Closed
