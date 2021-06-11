To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.

Monday, June 14 – 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., book/puzzle exchange. Afternoon activities canceled due to voting on Tuesday.

Tuesday, June 15 — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., voting.

Wednesday, June 16

Thursday, June 17 —

Friday, June 18 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking; 1 p.m., Sheepshead.

Saturday, June 19 — Closed

Sunday, June 20 Closed

Recommended for you

Load comments