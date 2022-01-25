MILWAUKEE — Dr. Kathleen Cepelka, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, announced her plans to retire June 30, 2022, capping a career of 53 years in Catholic education. Cepelka was appointed superintendent by Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki in spring 2010.
Cepelka will remain as a consultant on special projects for the archdiocese, particularly in the area of leadership.
“Over the past 12 years, there hasn’t been a day when I haven’t felt privileged, humbled, and grateful to be serving as the leader of Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee,” said Cepelka. “Looking ahead, however, I’ve concluded that I’m ready to transition into new ways to serve, and I want to leave this role while I still love it like I do. I also believe that the Catholic schools of the Archdiocese deserve to benefit from the fresh perspectives and relevant skills of new leadership.”
Under Cepelka’s leadership, the archdiocese adopted an innovative and creative approach to models of Catholic education beyond the traditional parish-school model, which has allowed Catholic schools to remain accessible and affordable to families desiring a high-quality Catholic education.
Regional school systems were formed in many areas of the archdiocese, including Racine, Kenosha and Fond du Lac. In addition, Seton Catholic Schools united 11 parish schools in a system reaching underserved populations in the urban areas of Milwaukee County. School enrollment also stabilized and two additional Catholic high schools were formed.
Listecki has appointed a search committee to conduct a national search with a goal of appointing a new superintendent by May 1.
Prior to joining the archdiocese, Cepelka was associate dean of education at Marquette University in Milwaukee, principal of Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, and served as principal, teacher and other leadership roles in Catholic schools.
A native of West Allis, Cepelka attended St. Mary Help of Christians school in West Allis. She earned a Ph.D. in Educational Policy and Leadership at Marquette University.
The Office for Schools participates in the evangelizing mission of the Church by providing service, support, and professional resources to the Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
