JEFFERSON — The Christmas Neighbors program will celebrate its 69th year of helping low income families. It will go back to having families shop for their children’s toys although masks will be required of everyone at the distribution.
It will also have hats and mittens, wrapping paper, used toys and food for the families. There will not be a used clothing section due to COVID-19 restraints.
Volunteers will be taking applications by phone between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from Nov. 1 through Dec. 6. The office number is 920-674-4499. No applications will be taken in person.
With support, 655 families and more than 1,700 children were helped last year either through the adopt a family program or the toy and food giveaway.
Anyone wishing to sponsor one or more families for the adopt a family program is asked to call the office at 920-674-4499, beginning Nov. 1 and no later than Dec. 7. For more information, visit the website at christmasneighbors.org or call the office.
The toy program distribution will take place on Wednesday Dec. 15 at the Jefferson County Fair Park.
Applicants will be assigned an hour to shop for toys and hats and mittens. They will also receive a box of food, a blanket, and wrapping paper.
Donations of new and gently used toys, mittens, scarves, hats and wrapping paper are needed.
Donations are to be brought to the fairgrounds on Dec. 14 or they may be dropped off at any Premier or Badger Bank, Fort Community Credit Union, or the City County Credit Union.
Those wishing to make a monetary donation may send a check to Christmas Neighbors Inc., P.O. Box 177, Jefferson, WI, 53549 or donate through the website Pay Pal account at christmasneighbors.org.
