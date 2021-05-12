FARMINGTON — The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met May 4 via Zoom.
As the first item of business, the club heard from some of the members who participated in the roadside cleanup April 24. They talked about some of the funny things they found.
The club discussed when and where to hold the next meeting. The normal meeting date, June 1, was right after Memorial Day, so the club moved the meeting to June 8 at a location to be announced. It will be in-person.
In upcoming events, the club has been asked to clean up the Helenville Firemen’s Park during the fire department’s tractor pull July 16-17. The club is going to work with the county to get a bigger pool of volunteers.
Other upcoming events include the club pizza party July 9, during the county fair, which is July 7-11.
