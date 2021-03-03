JUNEAU — Program evaluation is a critical part of communicating the value of Wisconsin 4-H and for making data-informed decisions to improve the programs to meet the needs of youth, families, volunteers, and 4-H staff, according to the Dodge County Extension office.
While county-based educators are proficient at developing local-level evaluations to understand the effectiveness of specific local program approaches, there is not a common method for evaluating 4-H across the state. As such, it is challenging to tell a shared statewide story about the impacts of 4-H and program improvement strategies tend to be hyper-localized, benefitting some, but leaving many programs out.
To address this need for a comprehensive evaluation strategy, a team of six, then 10 county 4-H educators were recruited to adapt a research-based theory of change and test pilot the model.
According to Marie Witzel, Dodge County Positive Youth Development educator, Dodge County 4-H members were asked to participate in the original pilot study, and then were a part of the second pilot in the fall of 2020. The latest Dodge County results can be found on the website at https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.
The team focused their attention on testing the 4-H Thriving Survey as a potential evaluative tool. This research pilot proceeded in two phases – a small scale data collection and analysis effort by six counties in the winter of 2020, followed by a larger scale 11 county data collection in the fall of 2020.
The first stage of the pilot collected 182 surveys through a combination of paper and electronic surveys. The intent of the first pilot was to test the Thrive evaluation model, and to learn about best practices for administering the survey and its practical uses as a potential program evaluation tool. The second stage of the pilot collected 512 surveys by disbursing the electronic survey through 4HOnline in 11 counties.
The 4-H Thriving Survey measures six components of thriving. These include having a growth mindset, being open to challenge and discovery, having a hopeful purpose, prosocial orientation, positive emotionality, and intentional self-regulation (goal management). The model hypothesizes that program quality will predict the aforementioned thriving outcomes, which in turn, additional developmental outcomes.
The results confirmed the original thriving research — youth development outcomes result from high quality programs that afford youth opportunities to explore their sparks in a safe welcoming environment where they are challenged and work in partnership with caring adults.
Based on the results of the 2020 pilot study, all Wisconsin 4-H members in the target age range will be encouraged to complete the Thrive survey at re-enrollment time in the fall of 2021. This will serve as a key tool for state stakeholders to use with long-range planning and program quality measures in youth development.
