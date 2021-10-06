MADISON — Federal law allows individuals to get a free copy of their credit report every 12 months from the three major credit reporting bureaus – TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian. The annual free reports were put in place so that individuals can make sure the information on all their credit reports is correct and up to date.
The free annual credit reports can be requested on the official website www.AnnualCreditReport.com, through the mail using the request form at this site or by phone toll free at 1-877-322-8228. One can choose to order one, two, or all three reports at the same time. Visitors to the official website never need to share any credit card or payment information to get the annual free credit report. The federal law does not include access to a free credit score with the report. A credit reporting bureau may choose to provide a free credit score, or they may offer to sell one an optional credit score online.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three major credit reporting bureaus also offer free weekly online credit reports through April 2022. The weekly free reports can be ordered online only through the official website: www.AnnualCreditReport.com.
“People are sometimes surprised to find out that no one is monitoring your credit report for mistakes, old information that should be removed, or even signs of identity theft,” said Peggy Olive, University of Wisconsin-Madison Financial Capability, “Checking a credit report for accuracy is completely up to each individual.”
When ordering a free credit report, one will be asked for private information, including Social Security number, birthdate, and address. Ordering a credit report online also includes security questions, such as previous addresses or loans. If one does not answer the security questions correctly, they will be denied online access to the report. One can then order a report over the phone or by mail in a written request form. Sometimes the credit reporting bureaus will ask one to mail in copies of specific documents to make sure of identification.
People who use an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number instead of a Social Security number must use the official credit report request form to order their report through the mail.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension makse it easier to remember to order those free credit reports. Anyone can sign up to receive an email reminder from Extension three times a year—on Feb. 2, June 6, and Oct. 10—on the campaign’s website: https://finances.extension.wisc.edu/programs/check-your-free-credit-report-campaign/.
“For some people, the free weekly credit reports provide added reassurance since it’s better to discover an error yourself than to have a creditor find it first,” added Olive. “If keeping up with weekly credit reports sounds overwhelming, I’d encourage you to sign up for our reminder emails to at least check your free reports every four months.”
When a credit report is received, be sure the information is accurate. Several of the credit reporting bureaus have taken steps in the past few years to help the free credit reports, also called consumer disclosure statements, to be more user-friendly and easier to understand.
Some information will be easy to review, such as name, address, or possibly a current employer. Other information can be more confusing. Sometimes a loan may switch hands between creditors, such as a mortgage changing servicers, and the original loan will appear as closed with the new creditor listing the same loan as open. Student loans from the same lender will be posted individually on your credit report each time you take out a loan, even though you only make one payment to the same lender.
For more information on credit reports, visit https://counties.extension.wisc.edu/].
